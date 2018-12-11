Lyft driver accused of sexually harassing 17-year-old passenger on ride to Lyons

Anthony Vicari.

A Lyft driver has been charged with battery after Lyons police said he sexually harassed and tried to have sex with a 17-year-old passenger.

Lyons spokesperson Ray Hanania said Anthony Vicari of Chicago was called to pick up a 17-year-old girl in Worth and take her to her home in Lyons on October 12.

The girl told police that while she was being transported home by Vicari, he made repeated sexual advances and asked her to go to a motel with him, Hanania said. She also told police that when stopped at a red light, he would rub her thigh and leg and then ask her sexual questions.

The girl and her mother reported the incident to Lyons police the next day, Hanania said. Police conducted an investigation and identified Vicari as a suspect.

Hanania said Vicari sat down for an interview with detectives and admitted to touching the girl but blamed his actions on a recent divorce.

Vicari was charged with battery. Hanania said he has no prior convictions but has several past sex-related arrests which were not prosecuted.

Lyft's terms of service indicates passengers must be 18-years old to ride alone in the ride-share vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lyftridesharesexual harassmentbatteryChicagoLyonsWorth
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
Ex-banker gets 4 years for stealing more than $325K from elderly
Bucktown clothing store employees pepper-sprayed by group of thieves, police say
Charges dropped against mom whose baby was ripped away
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Woman outraged after former Baylor student accused of rape avoids jail time
Mom dies after trying to save dog from frozen pond
Minister accused of stealing $800K from First Baptist Church
Show More
Man shoots, kills and buries neighbor's dog after it urinates on his lawn
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Car crashes into Evanston laundromat for second time in 12 days
WATCH LIVE: Google CEO testifies before Congress on data breach
More News