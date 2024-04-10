6-year-old sworn in as honorary Lynwood police officer after dozens of medical procedures, surgeries

Keyjuan Andrew, a 6-year-old who has Hypoplastic heart syndrome, was sworn in as an honorary police officer in Lynwood, Illinois.

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy who has been through dozens of surgeries and medical procedures is making Chicago proud on Tuesday night.

Keyjuan Andrew was born with Hypoplastic heart syndrome. He has endured more than 58 medical procedures and 15 surgeries.

On Tuesday night, Keyjuan was sworn in as an honorary Lynwood police officer.

"We are grateful for Keyjuan's life, but moreover his courageous spirit. It is his zest to live that has inspired the Lynwood community. In addition, his respect for the badge has brought so much joy to our department. We are excited to have him as part of our team," said Lynwood Police Chief Gregory Thomas.

Keyjuan also went on patrol with Lynwood's police chief.