Lyons Township mother Jamie Hannion charged with 19-month-old son's murder

LYONS TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lyon's Township woman is charged with first degree murder in her toddler son's death.

Please note: The above video is our 24x7 stream

Jamie Hannion, 22, is facing first degree and child endangerment charges in the death of her 19-month-old son from apparent neglect, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff's office said their troopers responded to a home in the 800-block of Victory Lane on October 17, 2022, for a child that was found dead in the home.

Police said Hannion left her son in a relative's care, who then found the boy and called police. The sheriff's office said the child was severely malnourished and unresponsive in his crib, and that rigor mortis had apparently set in. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death was ruled a homicide by nutritional neglect.

The sheriff's office said they tried to arrest Hannion on February 26, but learned she was in Tennessee visiting family. An arrest warrant was issued two days later and on March 7, she was taken into custody by the FBI Fugitive Task Force. She returned to Cook County Thursday.

She is due in bond court Friday morning.