Lyric Opera of Chicago: In-person performances return for 67th season

By Tyra Whitney
In-person performances return to Lyric Opera of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lyric Opera of Chicago will start the company's 67th season with two Italian works.

Both operas are being conducted by dynamic Maestro Enrique Mazzola and will launch his inaugural season as Lyric's new music director.

A brand-new production of Verdi's Macbeth by Sir David McVicar takes the stage September 17-October 9, 2021, with a new-to-Chicago production of Donizetti's The Elixir of Love by Daniel Slater from September 26-October 8, 2021.

Lyric Opera of Chicago tickets start at $39. You can book online or call 312-827-5600.
