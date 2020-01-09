Arts & Entertainment

Mac Miller's posthumous album, 'Circles,' to be released

LOS ANGELES -- Fans were shocked when Mac Miller suddenly died in September 2018 at the age of 26.

Now more than a year after the rapper's death, a new album of his final recordings is being released.

In an Instagram post, Miller's family says he was in the middle of recording the album before he died due to an accidental overdose.



Miller's family revealed that the artist was recording "Circles" to accompany "Swimming," his 2018 album.

"Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle-Swimming in Circles was the concept," the Instagram post stated.

They go on to say that it is a complicated process with no clear path, but they know it was important to Miller for the world to hear his music.

Record producer Jon Brion, who had previously worked with Miller on "Swimming," dedicated himself to finishing Miller's final LP after the artist died.

Miller, born Malcom James McCormick, died on September 7, 2018.

"Circles" will be released on Jan. 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrap musicrapper
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News