One Tail at a Time saves starving dog Sugar Snap, raising funds for medical treatment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago animal rescue One Tail at a Time is raising money to help save a dog found in horrible shape Wednesday.

The rescue received a call about a very thing, starving dog brought into Chicago Animal Care and Control in need of emergency care. He had been found in a field.

The pup, who they named Sugar Snap, is believed to be 3 to 5 years old, and weighs only 19 lbs. when he should weigh closer to 50 lbs.

When he was found, Sugar Snap was extremely dehydrated, cold and couldn't stand on his own.

"We named him Sugar Snap because he's just the sweetest little string bean," the group wrote on Facebook. "He deserves the best chance we have, so that's what he'll get."

One Tail at a Time is raising $6,000 to cover the cost of Sugar Snap's medical care so they can get him healthy enough to go to a foster home and, eventually, be adopted to his forever home.

Click here to donate to Sugar Snap's medical treatment.