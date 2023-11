Holiday cheer illuminated the historic Macy's Walnut Room during the 116th holiday tree lighting on Saturday.

Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street illuminated with 116th holiday tree lighting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holiday cheer illuminated the historic Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street downtown as the great tree was lit up on Saturday.

Thousands of lights twinkled to life for the 116th lighting of the holiday tree at the store in the Loop.

The event, which was open to the public, featured performances and carolers.

Workers put the finishing touches on the 45-foot tree earlier this week.

This year's theme is "Sweet Treats."