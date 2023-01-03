Judge overturns murder conviction of woman who said 2 Chicago police detectives framed her

A Cook County judge vacated the conviction of Madeline Mendoza, who said Chicago police detectives Reynaldo Guevara and Ernest Halvorsen framed her.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County judge vacated the conviction of a woman who said she was framed by two former Chicago police detectives.

Madeline Mendoza spent 17 years in prison for a 1992 double murder in Humboldt Park.

Mendoza's lawyers argued that another woman convicted in the murders acted alone and that Detectives Reynaldo Guevara and Ernest Halvorsen made up the story that Mendoza took part.

"It's a new chapter for me," Mendoza said. "It's already been a good chapter for me. I've been very productive since I've been home so this is just another steppingstone to get to where I want to get."

Dozens of convictions tied to misconduct involving Guevara have been overturned or vacated in recent years.