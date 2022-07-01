localish

Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art

By Beccah Hendrickson
Look Up! Project inspires trauma injury patients through art

PHILADELPHIA -- Julie Nolan is an art therapist at Jefferson Health Magee, a Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia that helps people recovering from traumatic injuries.

Knowing that the patients spend a lot of time on their backs for therapy, Nolan had the idea to start painting ceiling tiles with inspirational messages so patients had something bright and encouraging to look at while doing their exercises.


The "Look Up! Project" allows the patients to work together on the masterpieces together.

It gives them something fun to do while also improving their motor skills and cognition through art therapy.


The hospital is now filled with brightly colored, inspirational ceiling tiles, thanks to the project!
