Line of Maggie Rogers fans stretches across Chicago River for in-person-only tickets

Maggie Rogers' box office experience was a little different. Fans lined up across the Chicago River for in-person-only tickets at House of Blues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of singer Maggie Rogers' fans stretched across the Chicago River Friday morning because the only way to get tickets to her upcoming show is in-person.

Rogers is on "The Don't Forget Me Tour," which stops at Chicago's House of Blues Friday night.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m., and fans were lined up across the river to Dearborn Street and Wacker Drive, waiting to buy them, before that.

Rogers said in-person-only sales are the best way to "get tickets directly into the hands of fans."

Live Nation Entertainment could soon face a major lawsuit from the government. The justice department is expected to file an anti-trust lawsuit against the concert giant and parent company of Ticketmaster.

Hundreds took the company to court for its botched rollout for tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, claiming fraud and price-fixing.

The House of Blues said fans were limited to two tickets per person for Rogers' show.

