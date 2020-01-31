magic of storytelling

Magic of Storytelling: Post a 'shelfie' to donate a book to a child in need

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All of us at ABC7 Chicago believe great stories take kids on fantastical adventures to meet unexpected heroes and celebrate the differences that make each one of us special.

Too many children don't have books of their own - at home and at school. That makes it hard for them to read, learn and succeed.

Disney and ABC are donating up to one million books to children in need through their partnership with First Book. We invite you to join the annual "Magic of Storytelling" campaign now through March 31st. You can join in the Magic of Storytelling and help give stories that change lives.

Post a shelfie (selfie with a book or book shelf) to celebrate the Magic of Storytelling! From January 13 to March 31, 2020, for every post on Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStorytelling, Disney will donate a new book to First Book.

Go to MagicOfStorytelling.com to learn more.

