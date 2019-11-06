Mail stolen from USPS carts in Austin: police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning Austin residents of two cases of mail theft Monday in the West Side neighborhood.In both incidents, a pair of men drove up to a United States Postal Service mail cart, one got out of the vehicle and took bundles of mail from an unattended cart before returning to the vehicle and fleeing, according to a community alert from Chicago police.The thefts happened about 12:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Luna Avenue and about 2:10 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Nelson Street, police said.The suspects were driving a red Dodge Avenger with temporary plates, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.