Vehicle stolen on Chicago's Northwest Side described as USPS truck: witnesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a vehicle stolen from a Northwest Side neighborhood that witnesses described as a U.S. Postal Service truck.The suspected auto theft occurred Sunday afternoon in Belmont Heights near the 3400 block of North Overhill, Chicago police said.Residents, who asked to remain unidentified, said they saw their mailman chase after his truck after someone drove away in it.Residents said their neighborhood is usually safe.No other details are known at this time.