USPS truck stolen in Belmont Heights on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a vehicle stolen from a Northwest Side neighborhood that witnesses described as a U.S. Postal Service truck.

The suspected auto theft occurred Sunday afternoon in Belmont Heights near the 3400-block of North Overhill Avenue, Chicago police said.

Residents, who asked to remain unidentified, said they saw their mailman chase after his truck after someone drove away in it.

Residents said their neighborhood is usually safe.

Monday morning, the USPS confirmed that a mail truck was stolen and recovered a few hours later in Elmwood Park. Investigators are working to determine if any mail was taken from the truck.

No other details are known at this time.
