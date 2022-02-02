Society

Make-A-Wish Foundation seeking volunteers in Chicago, south suburbs

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- They are the stories that warm our hearts, wishes coming true, for critically ill children.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted 402 of them last year in Illinois, alone.

But they can't do it without the help of volunteers and there's a critical need right now for wish-granters.

Stephanie Springs, the CEO of Make-a-Wish Illinois, joined ABC7 to talk about
how they train volunteers and what the time commitment is for volunteers. She also spoke about what it is like to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish said the south suburbs and the Chicago neighborhoods of Austin, Little Village, Lawndale and Pilsen are the highest need areas.

For more information, visit wish.org/Illinois.
