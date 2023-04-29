Make-A-Wish Illinois celebrates the joy of granting wishes on 'World Wish Day'

Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide invite their communities to come together to help grant wishes throughout April, culminating in World Wish Day on April 29.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Make-A-Wish started with a single wish on April 29, 1980, when 7-year-old Chris Greicius had his wish granted to become a police officer. Chris' wish ignited a spark and a global movement that led to the creation of Make-A-Wish Illinois in 1985. Today, more than 17,000 wishes later, Make-A-Wish Illinois remains committed to creating transformational wishes that can create hope and renew energy for wish kids, their families and everyone involved.

In honor of the wish that started it all, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide invite their communities to come together to help grant wishes throughout April, culminating in World Wish Day on April 29.

From the very first wish until now, Make-A-Wish has been built and shaped by everyday people raising their hands to help make wishes come true. Whether as a volunteer, fundraiser, donor or advocate, everyone can find a way to meaningfully contribute to the life-changing impact a wish can provide.

Another simple way to get involved is to support the corporate partners raising money and promoting mission education for Make-A-Wish in April. Each of the following national partners has committed to helping grant wishes in their own fun and unique ways in honor of the month-long World Wish Day celebration: Disney, American Airlines, Avis, Caribou Coffee, Duck Donuts, Helzberg Diamonds, IT'SUGAR, Keebler, Lokai, Marquis Hot Tubs, Red Lobster, Red Robin, Sugarwish, The Learning Experience, Topgolf and WWE.

"Thanks to our community of supporters, we've granted thousands of live-changing wishes across Illinois - each with the ability to create hope and renew energy for the wish kids, their families and everyone involved," Stephanie Springs, CEO for Make-A-Wish Illinois, said. "This World Wish Day we honor this impact and strive to help even more children cope with their conditions, reminding them that anything is possible."

The focus on rallying supporters of all kinds to celebrate World Wish Day pays tribute to the spirit of community that has been present since the early days of Make-A-Wish.

When reflecting on the best aspects of Make-A-Wish, Linda Pauling, co-founder and mother of Chris Greicius, said, "Everybody coming together, no borders, no boundaries, no whatever. It's just people coming together for the sake of a child. And that's it. That's Make-A-Wish."

To find ways to make a difference for wish kids today, visit wish.org/illinois.