'Hi, Max': 10-year-old Lombard girl writes book in support of younger brother with cerebral palsy

After seeing firsthand what life is like for her little brother, the young girl chose to spread awareness by explaining what that disability looks like.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Malena Lindberg is just 10 years old but she's using her words to spread kindness and to support her brother, Max.

Max was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at an early age and his big sister wanted to turn that into something positive.

"I wanted to write the book to encourage everyone to just stay kind and include everyone," Malena said.

"Melena wants us to do things as a family everyone together. She doesn't want max separated from any activity," said Megan Lindberg, Max and Malena's mom.

Max attends the John Schroder Early Childhood Center along with other kids with varying abilities.

"When we first found out, I was really sad and then I thought this could be an opportunity for everyone to learn," the young girl said.

Malena said she may write more books in the future, but for now, she's enjoying the moment with her brother and his classmates.

"It's amazing, not just for the school but for the district," said John Schroder ECC Principal Cathy Angelos. "Malena Lindburg is a 4th grader, her twin brothers went here [ and ] Max is currently a student here."

"Melena is -- as one of our teachers told me during parent teacher conferences -- the most inclusive person she's ever met, and I think this book continues to show that," their mom said.

Marlena started writing the 38 page book at the start of the COVID pandemic and now it's finished with an inspiring message of inclusion and spreading kindness, which is something that means so much to many of the students at her school.

"She started at age 6 speaking at libraries and going to day camps in schools so I just know she had this passion to continue to tell people about her brother," Megan said.

That message of unity is something Malena holds onto with her brothers too, creating a special bond among the three of them.

"Yes we are besties," the siblings said.

"Hi, Max," will officially be available on Amazon, and in other stores and platforms, on November 1.