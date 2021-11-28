research

Rare mammoth tusk found at bottom of ocean off California's coast

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Rare mammoth tusk found at bottom of ocean off CA coast

MOSS LANDING, Calif. -- Scientists have found evidence of ancient land dwellers at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Researchers with Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute say they discovered a Columbian mammoth tusk in the deep waters off California's coast.

Scientists estimate the tusk is more than 100,000-years-old, CNN reported.

RELATED: Prehistoric fossil mystery solved thanks to help from Field Museum researchers

It is over 3-feet-long and was found 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet underwater.

The researchers note mammoth remains from continental North America are particularly rare.

They plan to use the tusk's DNA to refine what we know about mammoths in that part of the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecaliforniau.s. & worldresearch
RESEARCH
Mummy of Egyptian king 'digitally unwrapped'
Biden expected to sign ALS bill, giving hope to people with disease
Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicron
Northwestern research could benefit paralysis patients
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News