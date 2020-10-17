Chicago man, 18, charged in alleged sexual assault of girl, 7, during online learning, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl seen during online learning Thursday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood, police said.Catrell Walls is facing a felony charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13.Police said the girl was seen performing a sexual act on a male in the 200-block of 89th Place at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday through an online remote learning application.Police responded and took a man into custody. The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for evaluation. Her condition has not been released.Police said early Saturday Walls was identified as one of the people seen in the online forum.An investigation by Area Two detectives into the incident is ongoing.Police did not say who witnessed the incident or whether the online learning application was associated with a specific school.