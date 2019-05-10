Man, 19, reported missing from Skokie found in Orland Park

David Montes, 19.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man reported missing Thursday from Skokie was found in Orland Park on Sunday, Orland Park police said.

David Montes left his home Thursday in the 7700 block of Lowell Avenue and he was last seen in the area of Dempster Street and Sheridan Road in Evanston, according to a missing persons alert from Skokie police.

On Sunday, the Orland Park Police Department shared a photo on its Facebook page of a man they were seeking to identify who could not identify himself.



The post stated that he had been located in the area of the 10200 Block of 143rd Street.

Orland Park police later updated the post to share that the man had been identified as Montes.

No further details were available.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
