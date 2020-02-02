Man, 23, critically wounded in shooting at Austin gas station, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was critically wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, the 23-year-old was getting into a vehicle at a gas station around 11:07 p.m. in the 5100-block of West North Avenue when someone in a red sedan fired shots at him.

He was hit multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootingshots firedgas stationman shotchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Lake Shore Drive: officials
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
Punxsutawney Phil says early spring, Woodstock Willie says more winter
Man, 20, fatally shot in Little Village on SW side identified: police
O'Hare among 7 US airports to receive flights from China, screen for coronavirus
Police: 2 injured, suspect killed in London terror stabbings
Chinatown's Lunar New Year parade will go on despite coronavirus concerns
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Sunday
Chicago jail detainee found with apparent head trauma dies
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park
Illinois residents trek to Iowa ahead of Monday caucuses
More TOP STORIES News