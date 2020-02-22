Man, 23, fatally stabbed after argument at Richard's Bar in Fulton River District; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a Fulton River District bar Friday night.Chicago police said the incident occurred just after 11:20 p.m. as the victim and a 30-year-old man were leaving Richard's Bar, which is in the 400-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.The pair got in an argument, and the 30-year-old man stabbed the other several times in the arm, neck and back. The 23-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.The 30-year-old suspect was seen lying on the ground, handcuffed outside the bar. He was taken into custody, and charges are pending, police said.Neither the victim nor the suspect had been identified early Saturday.