Man, 23, fatally stabbed after argument at Richard's Bar in Fulton River District; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a Fulton River District bar Friday night.

Chicago police said the incident occurred just after 11:20 p.m. as the victim and a 30-year-old man were leaving Richard's Bar, which is in the 400-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The pair got in an argument, and the 30-year-old man stabbed the other several times in the arm, neck and back. The 23-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

The 30-year-old suspect was seen lying on the ground, handcuffed outside the bar. He was taken into custody, and charges are pending, police said.

Neither the victim nor the suspect had been identified early Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofulton river districtmurderhomicide investigationhomicidestabbingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son of Chicago's most wanted fugitive extradited to US
4 injured, 1 critically, after SUV hits pedestrians in West Loop
What you need for your Illinois Real ID
'He's a good boy': Harvey man pleads for return of stolen guide dog
VIDEO: Carl Sandburg HS team manager scores basket on senior night
SWAT teams now riding CTA trains to deter crime
Chicago-area reentry program trains formerly incarcerated in construction
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Very mild, sunny, breezy Saturday
Starved Rock killer released on parole decades after 1960 triple-killing
Chicago carjackings up 130 percent, police say; 2 in River North Thursday night
Jimmy Buffett to perform at United Center this summer
Fired Chicago Police superintendent getting $190K pension
More TOP STORIES News