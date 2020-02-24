Man, 25, charged with possession of armor-piercing bullets also had fake CPD gear: police

Antonio Cummings, 25, of Chatham, was arrested and faces a felony charge of possessing armor-piercing bullets, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly caught with armor-piercing bullets Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side, police said.

According to police, just after Midnight officers pulled over a vehicle in the 400 block of South Keeler Avenue. Officers found a magazine with the rifle rounds, along with body armor that had a Chicago Police Department star on it, police said.

The driver, 25-year-old Antonio Cummings of Chatham, was arrested and faces a felony charge of possessing armor-piercing bullets, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.
