Man, 25, fatally shot inside Englewood home

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot after bullets flew through the window of a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The man was in the living room of a home in the 6400-block of South Laflin Street when police said at about 3 a.m. someone outside started shooting.

Bullets came through the window of the living room and wounded the man in the abdomen, shoulder and hip, police said.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

No one is in custody. Area South Detectives are investigating.
