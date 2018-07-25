Adam Grunin, 30, of Wheeling, is accused of causing a crash that killed 16-year-old Alyssa Lendino in Wheeling.

Police video captured a crash that killed 16-year-old Alyssa Lendino in Wheeling.

A 30-year-old man was charged with reckless homicide after allegedly causing a crash that killed a 16-year-old girl on Saturday in Wheeling, police said Wednesday.Adam Grunin, of Wheeling, was allegedly going about 107 mph and fleeing the scene of another traffic crash when his 2017 Hyundai Sonata hit a Chevrolet Equinox with four members of the Lendino family, according to Wheeling police.Alyssa Lendino, 16, was killed in the crash.The incident happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Hintz Road. Just prior, Grunin allegedly was involved in a "minor property damage traffic crash" in the 400-block of South Milwaukee Avenue. When he was fleeing the first crash, he rear-ended the Equinox, forcing it into the intersection where it was struck by a Toyota Tundra that was turning left from eastbound Hintz Road to northbound Milwaukee Avenue, police said.A total of seven people were hospitalized as a result of the crash.Grunin is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Rolling Meadows.