CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 53-year-old man has died after he was shot while driving on Chicago's North Side Thursday, police said.
The shooting occurred Thursday at about 4:15 p.m. in the Lakeview neighborhood in the 3700 block of N. Ashland.
Chicago police said the gunman was inside a white SUV when he fired shots.
The shooting caused the victim to crash his car into another vehicle, an official said.
No offenders are in custody.
Area North Detectives are investigating.
Man, 53, fatally shot while driving in Lakeview on Chicago's North Side, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More