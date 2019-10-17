Man, 53, fatally shot while driving in Lakeview on Chicago's North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 53-year-old man has died after he was shot while driving on Chicago's North Side Thursday, police said.The shooting occurred Thursday at about 4:15 p.m. in the Lakeview neighborhood in the 3700 block of N. Ashland.Chicago police said the gunman was inside a white SUV when he fired shots.The shooting caused the victim to crash his car into another vehicle, an official said.No offenders are in custody.Area North Detectives are investigating.