Chicago police rescue man, 73, after car crashes into pond in Hegewisch

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 73-year-old man was rescued after his car ended up in a pond in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

The CPD Marine Unit responded to a report of a vehicle in the water in the 4000-block of East 134th Street at about 8:20 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they were able to pull the 73=year-old man from the car. He was then transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

It is not known what led up to the crash and it is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the pond.

Chicago police are investigating.
