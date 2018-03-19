Man, 81, reported missing from Bronzeville

Woodrow Slaughter (Chicago police)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
An 81-year-old man was reported missing Sunday from the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Woodrow Slaughter was last seen Sunday in the area near 38th Street and King Drive, Chicago police said.

He was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and a Polo baseball cap, police said.

Slaughter was described as a 5-foot-9, 155 pound black man, with gray hair and medium complexion, police said. He has a slim build and is missing the tip an index finger.

Police described Slaughter as a "high risk missing" person, and asked anyone with information to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
