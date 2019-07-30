Man accused of fatally shooting Indiana woman in Lansing parking lot

Marvin Gibson-Jones. (Lansing police)

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged after an Indiana woman was shot and killed and a man wounded in a parking lot in Lansing, police said.

Police responded to a shooting at about 6:07 p.m. on July 23 and discovered the two victims in a parking lot in the 2500-block of Bernice Road.

The woman, 41-year-old Lisa York of Hobart, Ind., was shot in the head and pronounced dead at St. Margarets North Hospital in Hammond, Ind., police said.

The man was wounded multiple times and has been treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Police said incident occurred over the sale of an item listed for sale on a social media site.

On Monday, police said Marvin Gibson Jones, 21, of Calumet City was charged with first degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lansingshootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman killed in Lansing parking lot shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 moms shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner
Skydiver knocked unconscious during midair collision in Ottawa
'Big Boy' leaves West Chicago
Suburban parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Man boards Red Line train after being stabbed in Rogers Park
Show More
Woman flees tow yard in the Loop, drags employee behind car
VIDEO: Kids run for cover during shooting at Mo. park
Red Cross offering donors gift cards due to blood supply shortage
Freund family home declared uninhabitable, may be torn down: Report
Residents of Manhattan subdivision say newer concrete driveways are cracking, flaking
More TOP STORIES News