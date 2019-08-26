Stay family tragedy

5 years after murders, man accused of killing Texas family execution-style goes to trial

HOUSTON, Texas -- The trial for the man accused of killing six members of a Texas family is set to begin Monday, five years after the murders.

Ronald Haskell, Jr. is facing multiple counts of capital murder. His case has been reset 20 times since he was charged with the killings.

Prosecutors say he killed Stephen and Katie Stay and four of their children execution style. Cassidy Stay, who was 15 at the time of the murders, was the only survivor. She told deputies she played dead until Haskell left.

Haskell had been married to Katie Stay's sister and allegedly posed as a FedEx worker to get into the Stay family's home in July 2014. Prosecutors said he was angry about their recent divorce and went looking for his ex-wife.
