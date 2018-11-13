Man accused of killing Harvey barber surrenders to police

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) --A Matteson man accused of killing a barber in Harvey has turned himself in, police said Tuesday.
Perry Gosa, 27, is accused of killing Harvey barber Mike Carney, whose clients included Chicago Bears players Khalil Mack and Prince Amukamara. Gosa turned himself into police Tuesday morning.
Police said that last month, Carney, accompanied by his 5-year-old daughter, was shot by Gosa, who apparently was the ex-boyfriend of Carney's girlfriend.
Carney was driving his girlfriend's car toward Harvey on Oct. 21 with his daughter in the car. Carney stopped at a local gas station, at which point Gosa walked up to the car and shot him twice in the head, police said. The young girl was unharmed.
Possibly fearing for his daughter's safety, Carney, critically wounded, drove to the 14900-block of Copper Avenue, where Harvey police said they discovered him and his daughter in the car. He was pronounced dead upon his arrival at Christ Hospital.