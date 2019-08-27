Man accused of trafficking gun used to kill Tyshawn Lee in 2015 to be sentenced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was accused of trafficking guns to Chicago, including the one used to kill 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee in 2015, will be sentenced Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Anthony Morgan trafficked guns to Chicago through a purchaser in New Mexico. One of the guns was used to kill Lee in an alley near Dawes Park on the South Side in 2015. Prosecutors said the child was targeted because of his father's gang affiliation.

Morgan pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit an offense against the United States. He is the brother of Corey Morgan, who is one of the three people charged in the child's murder.

The criminal trial against Corey Morgan, Kevin Edwards and Dwright Boone-Doty is scheduled for September. Police said Morgan lured the child into the alley where Boone-Doty shot him several times. Edwards is accused of driving the get-away car.
