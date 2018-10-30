Man accused of vandalizing Orland Park church 5 times in past year

An Orland Park man has been charged with carrying out hate crimes against a place of worship.Police said he vandalized the same church five different times just this year. They got a break in the case when an officer recognized Luke Corrigan, 23, in surveillance video from the latest crime this past Friday.The acts of vandalism at Living Word Lutheran Church included anti-religious words spray-painted on the building, broken windows and an attempted arson, police said.Corrigan has been charged with five counts of hate crime to a church and one count of arson to a place of worship.Corrigan is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.