LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Lisle have arrested a man they said was high on marijuana when he caused a crash Monday night.Police said just after 7 p.m., Lisle police officers responded to a head-on crash near Route 53 and Main Street.Preliminary investigation shows one driver was heading south on Route 53 when he crossed into the opposite lane, causing the crash, according to police.No one was seriously injured.The driver, a 20-year-old Wheaton man, is expected to be charged with driving under the influence of drugs, police said.Police say the incident highlights the importance of not driving while impaired.