Man charged with DUI in DeKalb County deputy's death pleads not guilty

DeKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- The man charged in a crash that killed a DeKalb sheriff's deputy last month pleaded not guilty Monday, DeKalb County officials said.

Nathan Sweeney, 44, of DeKalb was charged with reckless homicide and DUI causing death in Deputy Christina Musil's death last month.

Illinois State Police said Sweeney was under the influence of drugs when the truck he was driving crashed into a parked squad car.

Sweeney was released from custody under conditions of the SAFE-T Act.

Musil served in the sheriff's office for five years and also served in the Army National Guard. She leaves behind three young children.

