Man charged after allegedly grabbing charter bus steering wheel, causing crash with semi on I-94 near Chesterton

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly caused a crash between a charter bus and semi on I-94 near Chesterton, Indiana, Thursday evening.The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near mile marker 28 on I-94. Indiana State Police said 36-year-old Pedro Rodriguez of Chicago, who was a passenger on the bus, made his way to the front of the bus and tried to grab the steering wheel in what appeared to be an attempt to get control of the bus.His actions caused the bus to swerve out of its lane, strike the semi and run them both off the road, according the state police. The semi ended up in a ditch.Rodriguez and three others complained of pain after the crash, police said, but only Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Rodriguez was placed under arrest and is charged with one count of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.The bus had been traveling from Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Chicago at the time of the crash.