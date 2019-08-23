Man charged after allegedly grabbing charter bus steering wheel, causing crash with semi on I-94 near Chesterton

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly caused a crash between a charter bus and semi on I-94 near Chesterton, Indiana, Thursday evening.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near mile marker 28 on I-94. Indiana State Police said 36-year-old Pedro Rodriguez of Chicago, who was a passenger on the bus, made his way to the front of the bus and tried to grab the steering wheel in what appeared to be an attempt to get control of the bus.

His actions caused the bus to swerve out of its lane, strike the semi and run them both off the road, according the state police. The semi ended up in a ditch.

Rodriguez and three others complained of pain after the crash, police said, but only Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was placed under arrest and is charged with one count of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The bus had been traveling from Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Chicago at the time of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chestertonsemi crashbus crashcrashbus accident
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, died trying to save girl swept away
Woman shot in Dolton while driving with children in car; SWAT raids home
FBI busts Nigerian scammers, 80 charged in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
California mother arrested for death of her 2 daughters
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
'Drug Llama' trots toward plea deal in dark web case
Show More
Indiana college soccer team signs boy with muscular dystrophy
Former Congressman Joe Walsh eyeing run against Trump
Transgender woman sues Circle K for alleged unlawful firing
Science takes center stage in brand new Marist High School STEM wing
$11M in checks written by Chicago remain uncashed
More TOP STORIES News