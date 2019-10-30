Man charged after allegedly pulling gun over sold-out Popeyes sandwiches

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police are searching for the man they believe threatened Popeyes employees with a gun because the restaurant was out of its popular chicken sandwich.

RELATED: Angry customers pull gun over sold-out Popeyes chicken sandwiches in SE Houston

Joshua Robicheaux, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A warrant is out for his arrest.

The incident happened Sept. 2, not long after the restaurant chain took the sandwich off the menu because they couldn't keep it in stock due to high demand.

Police say Robicheaux and some friends were initially in the drive-thru. They became upset that the restaurant didn't have the chicken sandwich, so they tried to get into the lobby, police say.

According to court records, that is when Robicheuax allegedly pulled up his shirt, displaying a gun and said, "I'll shoot this (expletive) up."

The manager told police she believed Robicheaux was under the influence. The group was gone before police arrived.

An ABC13 tweet about the incident went viral and people didn't forget.

Court records show police got a Crime Stoppers tip on Oct. 16, identifying Robicheaux as the gunman.

Robicheaux has a lengthy criminal history that includes robbery, drug possession and burglary, according to online court records.

RELATED STORIES

EMBED More News Videos

Man files lawsuit against Popeyes for false advertising when the chain ran out of it's highly publicized chicken sandwich.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasassaultu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook County, SW suburbs
CTU delegates meet for update, CPS cancels school Wednesday
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain/snow mix turns to afternoon rain Wednesday
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, Calif. home
Woman charged with animal cruelty after abused dogs found in home
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Show More
Man charged with murder in shooting of teens at Calumet City mall
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture
Man charged in death of IDOT contractor working roadside in Mount Prospect
Trial of CPD officer charged with murder begins
Want to open a new recreational marijuana dispensary in Chicago? You'll have to wait
More TOP STORIES News