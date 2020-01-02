Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping in front of stranger's Las Vegas home caught on Ring doorbell camera

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

A man is now in custody after a doorbell camera captured a woman being chased, kicked in the face, and dragged into a car.

Police said 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested Thursday morning and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges in connection to the incident that happened in front of a stranger's Las Vegas home on New Year's Day.

Video released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.

The man then beats the victim and drags her down to the sidewalk and into his car.

Authorities said this appears to be a domestic incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasnevadaassaultabusekidnappingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children dead in South Shore high-rise incident; woman jumped from 11th floor after throwing boy, police say
3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Video rental store a community hub for movie lovers
Young woman dies in violent Woodstock crash
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at St. Charles IHOP
VIDEO: Amazon truck blown off road by high winds
Show More
Cook County clerk issues first marriage license of 2020
Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expy ID'd
Weed Legalization Guide
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, warmer Thursday
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
More TOP STORIES News