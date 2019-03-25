Man charged in Bloomingdale abduction, sex assault of woman at gunpoint

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint in west suburban Bloomingdale is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.
The alleged incident occurred in broad daylight last Friday.
The 21-year-old female victim told Bloomingdale police the suspect abducted her at gunpoint in a parking lot in the 300-block of West Army Trail Road around 4:30 p.m.
The suspect then allegedly forced her to drive him to several locations in nearby Glendale Heights and northwest suburban Elgin before releasing her.
Police said the suspect took a taxi to the area of West Roosevelt Road and South Clark Street in Chicago's South Loop.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s with a thin build and brown hair that is receding. Police said at the time of the incident, he was unshaven and was wearing a dark maroon sweatshirt and blue jeans. The hood of the sweatshirt was white on the inside.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Bloomingdale police at 630-529-9868.
Officials from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and the Bloomingdale Police Department plan to speak on charges filed against the suspect after his bond hearing.
