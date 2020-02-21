Chicago man charged in fatal CTA tunnel shooting; Chicago police to add extra patrols, including SWAT teams, Interim Supt. Beck says

BREAKING: Police Supt Charlie Beck plans to have extra police including SWAT teams on the CTA trains and stations to ensure safety. They will not be in full riot gear he says. @abc7chicago pic.twitter.com/4MUzDuqwzH — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) February 21, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man with a lengthy criminal record has been charged in a deadly CTA shooting that took place in a tunnel connecting the Red and Blue lines in the Loop as the city plans to add extra patrols, including SWAT units, to trains and stations.Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said the officers will not be in full riot gear on the CTA.On the charges in the tunnel shooting, Beck said crystal clear, high definition camera footage showa what police called an execution-style murder. Police said that video led them to the alleged gunman, who they said is well known to them.U.S. Marshals and Chicago police arrested Torrezz Cathery, 23, in west suburban Oak Park."He had be tazed by federal agents during arrest & is now being transported to CPD for interrogation," said CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.Beck said Cathery has 22 prior arrests. Police said he was arrested in October for attempting to stab someone. Then he ran into him again."On Monday morning the victim recognized the offender on the train line," Beck said at a meeting Thursday night. "He began to follow him with a group into the pedway that connects the Red and Blue train lines."Inside the tunnel under State Street, with two others, a set of six-month-old twins standing by, and cameras recording, police say Cathery shot the man."The offender turned around and fired a 9mm handgun," Beck said. "The video shows not only him firing at the group, shooting the victim, but then he walks over and shoots execution style right above him."Edward Charleston, 24, was killed when he was shot in the stomach and chest. Another man was shot in the back and arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.A 19-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition. Police said she doesn't appear to have been involved in the argument between the men.Investigators found 12 shell casings at the scene. They said the video footage clearly showed the gunman's face.Cathery is charged with one count of first degree murder.