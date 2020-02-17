1 dead, 2 injured in CTA shooting in tunnel between CTA Red, Blue lines at Jackson station

The shooting took place in a tunnel that connects that Jackson Red Line and Blue Line stations in the 200-block of South Dearborn Street at about 2:02 a.m., police said.
One man was shot in the stomach and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.
A second man was shot in the head and arm and was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the lower backside and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Police said she was not an intended target.
Police said it appears the shooter had a fight with the two male victims before shots were fired, calling the dispute personal in nature but the motive is still unclear.
Detectives have been working around the clock & have good leads on a person of interest from the senseless murder & shooting at CTA State Street station. Incident stemmed from argument between 3 individuals. Investigation continues & addtional info will be available soon. pic.twitter.com/eiZQLhJNav— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 17, 2020
Police said a gunman fled the scene on foot and is not in custody.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said police have good leads on a person of interest in the shooting. Police are also using surveillance footage from cameras in the CTA and surrounding areas to find the shooter.
The attack comes nearly two weeks after another man was shot on a Blue Line train back on February 5 at the UIC-Halsted station. Patrick Waldon Who was on parole remains held without bail on several charges related to that shooting.
A musician was also stabbed the day before that on the platform at the Jackson Red Line station. A woman was charged in the attack and was also held without bail.
The issue of safety on the Red and Blue lines has been a constant battle for police, and CTA riders are now looking at alternate transportation to ensure their safety.
"Most of my friends, every time we go out to do anything we favor the busses more, like what bus can we take to get there instead of, like, what train can we take," said Jordan Hill, CTA rider.
Just recently, the city's Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck met with CTA officials in an effort to reduce violent crime on Chicago's public transit system.
The superintendent said in the past that the CTA is safe for public transportation compared to some other major cities but it certainly is not safe enough.
But the meeting and promise of increased patrols alone has provided little comfort to riders.
"Many people don't ride the Red Line anymore. Don't ride the Blue Line anymore," said Hill. "It's just so dangerous."