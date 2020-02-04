Lynwood police: Man charged in fatal shooting near roller rink after cell phone stolen, police say

By and
LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Lynwood police said a man has been charged with murder after police said he fatally shot another man who robbed him a popular roller skating rink last week

The shooting occurred at about 6:53 p.m. on the side of the street in the 2000-block of Glenwood Dyer Road last Tuesday

Police said 19-year-old Diondre Crosby-Nelson came to the parking lot of the Lynwood Sport Center to buy a Samsung Note8 cell phone from 35-year-old Johnathan Arroyo-Ortiz.

RELATED: Lynwood police: Man fatally shot after stealing cell phone near roller skating rink

Crosby-Nelson attempted to steal the cell phone by taking it and running off, police said. Arroyo-Ortiz ran after him, and police said he fired several shots, hitting Crosby-Nelson in the back, head and buttocks.

Crosby-Nelson was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. His family members said he was diagnosed and being treated for bipolar disorder, affecting his day-to-day life.

Police said Arroyo Ortiz actually called them and told them about the shooting. He has been charged with murder and is expected in court Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lynwoodmurderfatal shootingrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Cicero apartment fire
Palos Hills woman says she lost more than $5K in fake boss email scam
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
At Lincoln Park HS meeting, CPS officials say 4 misconduct investigations ongoing
South Side school closed Tuesday after more than 130 students sick
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy Tuesday
Pair pepper sprays, spits on 60-year-old man in South Loop CTA bus robbery: police
Show More
Former Aurora teacher accused of sexually abusing students misses court date, can't be found
Man body slammed by CPD officer faces new charges
CPD to host series of community meetings on policy, procedures
Man allegedly kills puppy in dryer for being mean to cat: police
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News