Lynwood police: Man charged in fatal shooting near roller rink after cell phone stolen, police say

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Lynwood police said a man has been charged with murder after police said he fatally shot another man who robbed him a popular roller skating rink last weekThe shooting occurred at about 6:53 p.m. on the side of the street in the 2000-block of Glenwood Dyer Road last TuesdayPolice said 19-year-old Diondre Crosby-Nelson came to the parking lot of the Lynwood Sport Center to buy a Samsung Note8 cell phone from 35-year-old Johnathan Arroyo-Ortiz.Crosby-Nelson attempted to steal the cell phone by taking it and running off, police said. Arroyo-Ortiz ran after him, and police said he fired several shots, hitting Crosby-Nelson in the back, head and buttocks.Crosby-Nelson was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. His family members said he was diagnosed and being treated for bipolar disorder, affecting his day-to-day life.Police said Arroyo Ortiz actually called them and told them about the shooting. He has been charged with murder and is expected in court Tuesday.