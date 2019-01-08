Campground murder: Dad killed in front of young daughters at CA state park; burglary suspect charged

EMBED </>More Videos

A Calabasas burglary suspect was charged Monday with killing a father who was camping with his two daughters at Malibu Creek State Park.

By
CALABASAS, Calif. --
A Calabasas burglary suspect was charged Monday with killing a father who was camping with his two daughters, ages 2 and 4, at Malibu Creek State Park.

Anthony Rauda was charged with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

He appeared in court Monday in Van Nuys and is expected back on Jan. 22. His bail is set at $1.1 million.

Arrest made in connection with Calabasas burglaries
EMBED More News Videos

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the Malibu-Calabasas area.



Rauda is accused of opening fire on innocent campers or motorists since November 2016, when he allegedly wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area. Less than a week later, he allegedly shot a gun into the sleeping area of a vehicle.

The suspect is also accused of shooting into vehicles on three separate occasions in 2017, but no one was hurt.

Rauda is also accused of shooting at a Tesla along Las Virgenes Road on June 18, 2018. Just four days later, he is accused of killing Tristan Beaudette, 35, who was fatally shot while in a tent with his two daughters in Malibu Creek State Park. The young girls were not injured.

EMBED More News Videos

The father who was killed in front of his young daughters at a Calabasas campground was shot in the head, coroner's officials said.



Rauda also has been charged with several burglaries that happened in 2018 in the Calabasas area before being arrested in October.

Court records show that Rauda has done two stints in prison for weapons violations.

Authorities said since he's been in custody, there have been no shootings.

If convicted as charged, Rauda faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotman killedhomicide investigationcampingshootingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Reward doubled in fatal shooting of father at Calabasas campground
$15K reward offered in fatal shooting at Calabasas campground
Father killed at Calabasas campground was shot in head
Family mourns father of 2 killed at Calabasas campground
Previous shootings reported at Calabasas park where father killed
LASD investigating shooting death of man at family's campsite in Calabasas
Top Stories
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
Sen. Durbin to address government shutdown's impact on TSA
Man shot to death in Dolton
Woman, 84, knocked down by purse snatcher in Ukrainian Village, police say
Family of wrongfully accused man receiving violent threats
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
VIDEO: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell
Man arrested in deadly CA bowling alley shooting
Show More
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Girl, 14, reported missing from Lakeview
Man, 22, struck, killed by pickup in West Chatham
Chicago AccuWeather: Much colder and windy Tuesday
More News