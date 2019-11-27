murder

Man accused in murder of missing South Side mother Chaunti Bryla denied bail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man accused of killing a mother who went missing from Chicago's South Side in March is being held without bail

Marvin Bailey, 34, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 43-year-old Chaunti Bryla, according to Chicago police.

Prosecutors said Bailey, the half-brother of the victim's 10-year-old son, was out on parole and living at Bryla's South Side home last winter. They allege that Bryla demanded Bailey move out after she got into a fight with his girlfriend.

Bryla disappeared weeks later, and her body still hasn't been located.

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said Bryla's DNA samples were a positive match to DNA found inside a large blue bin that prosecutors say was in Bailey's possession for days. Prosecutors said Bailey took the bin to a hotel room at 128th and Ashland.

They said Bailey was last seen with the container on surveillance video behind a strip mall next door to the hotel.

Prosecutors also said Bailey was captured on surveillance video withdrawing money from the victim's bank card and making purchases for bungee cords and straps.

Before he was arrested, Bailey was on parole for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

After hearing the evidence laid out in court, Bryla's loved ones left the Leighton Criminal Courthouse overcome with emotion.

"They're really sick to their stomach right now," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "They weren't expecting to hear what they heard today."
