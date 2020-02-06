CTA Blue Line shooting suspect charged after man wounded on train near UIC-Halsted station: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the shooting of another man on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.

Chicago police said Thursday Patrick Waldon, 31, sat next to the victim, a 30-year-old man, on a train and robbed him. Police said Waldon shot the victim during a struggle over the victim's backpack.

Paramedics responded to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. at the station in the 400-block of South Halsted Street. A 30-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Interim Supt. Charlie Beck speaks on CTA shooting
Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck speaks on charges against a suspect in the shooting aboard a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday.



The shooting suspect fled west from the platform with the victim's bag and wallet. He was taken into custody at about 10:25 p.m. after conducting a traffic stop in the 3000-block of West Harrison Street.

Waldon has been charged with one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one count of armed robbery, one count of armed habitual criminal and one issuance of a warrant.

WATCH: Chicago police give latest on CTA Blue Line shooting
A person was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.


Trains were shut down at the station for several hours due to the investigation.

The shooting came just one day after a popular street performer was stabbed at the Jackson Red Line station in the Loop.

Following a recent uptick in violent crime, one of Chicago's aldermen is calling for more safety measures on the CTA Red Line.



The 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times, but is expected to recover. Officers arrested the woman who attacked him nearby after a witness identified her.

Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to stats showing a surge in crime on trains and buses. Kenneth Franklin, president of the union that represents CTA rail works, said more needs to be done to improve safety.
