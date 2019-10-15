Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested and charged after police said he allegedly threw a bowling ball at another man's head during a fight in September, causing serious injuries.Demetrius Easton has been charged with attempted first degree murder for the incident on September 4. Police said Easton was involved in a brawl at Town Hall Bowl in Cicero. Video of the brawl posted to social media shows a man, who Cicero police said they identified as Easton, raising a 14-lbs. bowling ball and slamming it down on 28-year-old Diamante Williams' head.The fight broke out during an open bowl promotional night. Cicero police said the night has sparked trouble in the past.Police told ABC7 they have told the establishment to call 911 immediately when there's a problem, but that night they said no one picked up the phone. Instead, someone ran outside and flagged down a patrol car and by that time the suspect had left.Diamante Williams suffered a skull fracture and subdural hematoma, and had to be placed in a medically induced coma to help with his recovery.Easton is due to appear in bond court soon.