Man charged with fatally shooting boy, 14, in Gary

GARY, Ind. -- A man is accused of killing a 14-year-old boy after unleashing gunfire on a car he was chasing in northwest Indiana.Anthony Lamont Tripplet Jr. is charged with murder in the April 25 slaying of Arion Lilly in Gary, according to court records and Gary police Commander Jack Hamady. Tripplet was arrested Friday in Gary.Lilly was walking in a vacant grassy lot when Tripplet allegedly drove by and let of shots at a vehicle he was chasing, a probable cause affidavit states. Lilly was struck in the back by a bullet and fell to the ground.Paramedics found Lilly lying unconscious on his back in the 2400 block of West 11th Street, a probable cause affidavit states. He was pronounced dead within an hour.Investigators found over 20 shell casings scattered in the roadway, the affidavit states.Police determined Tripplet was a suspect after releasing surveillance photos of the shooter's vehicle. Police received a message through its anonymous tip line that the shooter's car was parked in the 300 block of Jay Street in Gary, the probable cause affidavit states.Tripplet is being held without bail in Lake County Jail, according to court records. Hamady said more charges will be filed.