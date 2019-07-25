Man critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water of Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the Marine Unit responded to the beach for a report of a person in the water a little before 9:30 p.m.

Divers entered the water to look for the victim while helicopters searched from above. A helicopter spotted the adult male shortly after and divers brought him back to shore.

The man was in critical condition and will be taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

Officials say the man was swimming in the lake.

No further details about the victim including his age, have been released.
