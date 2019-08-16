Man, dog killed by girl, 12, driving car in Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are investigating a bizarre and heartbreaking story in southwest Houston involving a 12-year-old girl behind the wheel of a car.

A man lost his life when police said the girl hit him with the vehicle. The man's dog, who he was walking, was also killed at 6061 Beverly Hill Street at Fountain View around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Many questions remain as police continue to piece together what happened.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the man was seen walking his dogs often. No one knows how or why the young girl was behind the wheel.

Witnesses also said they even saw officers giving the 12-year-old a field sobriety test.

"They did her like she was drunk," one woman said. "We were wondering why they would do that test on her if she's just like a teenager? She's not supposed to be drunk or anything."

"That's the big question," a neighbor said. "I mean, for me, I would never allow my children behind the wheel of the car, especially not at that age. Very tragic for the gentleman and his dog to be hit and killed."

Neighbors said the young girl is back home with her family.

Houston police said this is an active investigation; no other information was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaspedestrian killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
The 60: Air and Water Show Weekend
NYPD search for person of interest after suspicious package scare
60 guns recovered in West Side raid
Officer jumps into car fleeing traffic stop on South Side
Show More
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
Planes rehearsing above lakefront Friday ahead of Air and Water Show
Trump called Durbin to discuss Blagojevich sentence, officials confirm
Family of Glenview teen allegedly killed by 'Hollywood Ripper' speaks about CA conviction
Where are Chicago pickpockets most likely to strike?
More TOP STORIES News