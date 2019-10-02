1 fatally shot in Bridgeview police-involved shooting after officer's SUV rear-ended, police say

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bridgeview police officer fatally shot a man who police said had a gun and rear-ended the officer's vehicle Tuesday night.The shooting occurred near 103rd Street and Harlem Avenue at about 7 p.m. Bridgeview police said a white van rear-ended the officer's vehicle in a parking lot and when the officer got out to investigate, a man got out of the van with a gun and pointed it at the officer.The officer then pulled out his gun and fired shots, striking the man, police said. The wounded man was rushed to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died, spokesman Ray Hanania said.The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner;s Office as 32-year-old Joseph Jesk of Oak Lawn.Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the police-involved shooting and the large police response."I work across the street, I hear two gunshots like, pow, pow, pow, right after each other," said witness Nidal Fakhoun. "I go outside, I see this cop car and then I see a sprinter van backed up against it and I see a guy on the floor unconscious."The Bridgeview police officer was not harmed. A weapon was apparent on the ground next to the police car at the scene of the shooting.Meanwhile it's still unclear why the white van rear-ended the patrol car.Bridgeview police and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force are investigating the shooting. No further details have been released.